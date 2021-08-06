Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.560-$6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.91 billion-$16.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.88 billion.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,736. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.59. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.21.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

