AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

Shares of AUTO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 384,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

