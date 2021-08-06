AvalonBay Communities Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,008 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,176% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,265 shares of company stock worth $1,541,060. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.18.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $229.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.53. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $232.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

