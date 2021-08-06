Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of AGR traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $53.37. 2,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,862. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69. Avangrid has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

