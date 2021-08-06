Avanos Medical, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Avanos Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVNS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,135.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,428,000 after acquiring an additional 287,727 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 103.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 111,415 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

