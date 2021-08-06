Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.17. Avantor has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock worth $112,262,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

