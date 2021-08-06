Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.60

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 7402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $417.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,711,000.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

