Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.60

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 7402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
AVAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,711,000.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.