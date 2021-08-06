AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,691. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

