Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $19.03

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.03, but opened at $20.94. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 11,634 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $739.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

