Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN ASM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 103.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

