AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

