Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. 2,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

