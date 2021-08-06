Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $44.08. 1,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,895. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

