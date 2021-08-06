AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.25 Million

Brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report $34.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $34.70 million. AxoGen posted sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $134.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $134.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $152.20 million, with estimates ranging from $148.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXGN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXGN opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $793.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

