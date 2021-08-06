Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. 940,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,744. Axonics has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 0.07.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

