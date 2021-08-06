Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $3,810,000.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $182.79 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.91.

