Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 86.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,743,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $636,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $50.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.40.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.