Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.64 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

