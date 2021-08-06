Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 888 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in CEVA by 133.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CEVA opened at $49.83 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.29, a PEG ratio of 163.27 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

