B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 203.45% from the company’s current price.

CRIS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

CRIS stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $663.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. Equities analysts predict that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

