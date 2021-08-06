B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.06 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

