B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%.

B2Gold stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,720,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,264. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

