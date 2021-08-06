Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €340.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS traded down €20.25 ($23.82) during trading on Thursday, hitting €316.00 ($371.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,331 shares. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €306.14.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.