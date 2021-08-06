Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) PT Raised to $16.00 at Oppenheimer

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $978.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 217,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

