Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 221,750 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $2,990,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $2,130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 116,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $1,083,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

