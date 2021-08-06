Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Sells $1,254,900,134.40 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BKR stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baker Hughes by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 241,649 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

