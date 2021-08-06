Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) PT Raised to $160.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $132.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Balchem has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Balchem by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Balchem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Balchem by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

