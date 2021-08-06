Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

