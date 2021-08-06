Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.05 by Berenberg Bank

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.05 ($3.59) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.61 ($4.25).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

