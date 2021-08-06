Band Protocol Price Hits $7.45 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.45 or 0.00017312 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $262.30 million and $67.94 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.00868688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00096247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042460 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

