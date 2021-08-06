Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $170.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.44.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.34.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

