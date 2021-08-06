Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Bank of America by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.93. 1,012,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,205,469. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $342.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

