Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,332 shares of company stock worth $3,275,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $83.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

