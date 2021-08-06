Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2,741.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

