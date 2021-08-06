Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Bank7 alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

BSVN opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 36.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.