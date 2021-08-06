Barclays Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $75.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.46% from the company’s current price.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

BLDR opened at $47.33 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.53. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

