Barclays Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $75.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.46% from the company’s current price.
BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.
BLDR opened at $47.33 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
