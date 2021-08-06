Barclays Lowers Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$39.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price cut by Barclays from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE SU opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 128.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 2,034,507 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $67,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

