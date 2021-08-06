Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has 190.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of 180.00.

BCS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.20.

BCS stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.57. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 10.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 15.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

