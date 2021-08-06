Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux downgraded Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday.

WDPSF opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.13. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

