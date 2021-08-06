Barclays Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $282.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $268.00.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.81.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. Workday has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

