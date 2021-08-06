Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

TACT opened at $16.86 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 195,795 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

