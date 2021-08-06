Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barton R. Brookman, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00.

Shares of PDCE opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. Truist increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

