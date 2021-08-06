Base Protocol (BASE) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $28,057.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00004171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00858651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00096199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 804,700 coins and its circulating supply is 594,362 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

