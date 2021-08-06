Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given New €77.00 Price Target at Barclays

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Basf to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective (down previously from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.