Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce sales of $116.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $91.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $459.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.65 million to $485.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $467.52 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $490.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 115,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,259. The company has a market capitalization of $215.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.