Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.84. 65,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,563. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

