BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.35.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. 128,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.70. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

