BCE (NYSE:BCE) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.05.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.88. 50,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $83,322,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BCE by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

