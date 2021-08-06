Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.61.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
