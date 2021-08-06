Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.61.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

