Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDX stock opened at $243.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.03. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

